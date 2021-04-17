Carey Mulligan joins Adam Sandler's upcoming Netflix film Spaceman

By Express News Service

Carey Mulligan, who recently starred in The Dig, has joined Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix film Spaceman. The film marks her fifth collaboration with the streaming platform.

Spaceman is made by Johan Renck, the Primetime Emmy-winning Swedish director of Chernobyl. The actor has worked with Netflix in The Dig, Mudbound, the BBC miniseries Collateral and the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro opposite Bradley Cooper.

Spaceman first announced last year, was originally titled The Spaceman of Bohemia. It’s based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s 2017 novel.The actor will play the wife of Adam Sandler’s astronaut, who is sent on a mission to find mysterious ancient dust.

Mulligan is nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Promising Young Woman, which is also nominated in the Best Picture, Best Director and Screenplay categories.