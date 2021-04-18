STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meghan Markle watched Prince Philip's funeral at California home

Published: 18th April 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle watched Prince Philip's televised funeral on Saturday from her California home, confirmed Fox News.

According to the outlet, Markle's absence from the Duke of Edinburgh's royal funeral was known for several days before the event took place. She was advised by a doctor not to go to in light of the fact that she's pregnant.

Prince Harry went to the United Kingdom solo, prior to this week[-to go to the funeral]. Meghan remained behind with the couple's just about 2-year-old child Archie. The couple settled down in Santa Barbara, California, a year ago, months after they declared their choice to step back as senior members of the royal family.

In spite of the distance, Meghan tried to watch on as her better half rejoined with his royal family members for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial interview Oprah Winfrey.

According to Fox News, although the event started with Prince Harry and William separated in the procession line by their cousin, Peter Phillips, viewers were shocked to see the siblings strolling next to each other on their way out of the service.

The tension between the Sussexes and the remainder of the British regal family have run high since the couple reported their choice to venture down as senior individuals from the royal family in early 2020.

As revealed by Fox News, the family rift was amplified on March 7, when their two-hour interview with Winfrey broadcasted. During it, the couple said that an anonymous individual from the royal family made a racist comment to the 36-year before the birth of their child Archie in 2019. Harry later explained that his grandparents didn't offer the remark being referred to.

Days after the CBS special aired, the Duke of Cambridge shielded the monarchy saying that they are "a lot of not a racist family."

Another disclosure included Harry voicing to Winfrey that his associations with his dad, Prince Charles and William have ruptured.

On Saturday, People magazine reported that Meghan was "hopeful" she could attend the overseas service prior to seeking her doctor's advice.

The magazine reported that the Sussexes also gave a wreath that was laid for the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday. It was planned by Willow Crossley, who allegedly has worked with the married couple previously.

Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years. He died April 9 at the age of 99. 

