'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' sequel unveils directing team

Thompson worked as production designer on "Spider-Verse" and his other credits include 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' movies.

Published: 20th April 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Spiderman: Into The Spider Verse

Spiderman: Into The Spider Verse

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson.

Santos is known for his work on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and Netflix's Voltron series while Powers is in the Oscars race this year in the screenplay category for "One Night in Miami", a story that he adapted from his play.

He also co-wrote and co-directed animated film "Soul" with Pete Doctor and Mike Jones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thompson worked as production designer on "Spider-Verse" and his other credits include "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" movies.

"The crew behind the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse set such a ridiculously high bar, and we're humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales," the three directors said in a joint statement.

"We can't wait to surprise fans with the wild new adventure we're sending Miles on with his friends, both old and new!" The first "Spider-Verse" movie won acclaim for its story of an Afro-Latino teenager Miles Morales, who teams up with different versions of Spider-Man throughout the multiverse.

The film won the best animated feature at the Oscars.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are returning to produce the sequel and are writing the script with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" writer David Callaham.

Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are also producing, with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing.

Peter Ramsey, who co-directed the original with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman, executive produces with Aditya Sood, the website reported.

We are so lucky to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the Spider-Verse team.

They are all Super Heroes at what they do and each brings a unique sensibility to the Spider-Verse," Lord and Miller said in a statement.

The sequel is slated to release on October 7, 2022.

TAGS
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Marvel
