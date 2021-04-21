Marvel releases first-look footage from Shang Chi

By Express News Service

In Marvel Studios’ first with an Asian protagonist, Simu Liu suits up as Shang Chi for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu plays a hero who must confront the past he thought he left behind after being drawn into the web of the mysterious ‘Ten Rings’ organization.

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, along with Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in Indian theatres soon in six languages.