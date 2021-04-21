STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix orders new series Florida Man with Edgar Ramirez

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are executive producing for Aggregate. 

Published: 21st April 2021

Hollywood actor Edgar Ramirez

Hollywood actor Edgar Ramirez (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Netflix has ordered a new series titled Florida Man, starring Edgar Ramírez. According to Variety, the eight-episode series created by Donald Todd will be in the same vein as Body Heat and Out of Sight, revolving around a struggling ex-cop who is “forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend… what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are executive producing for Aggregate. Todd will also serve as an executive producer and the showrunner of the hour-long drama. He is well-known for creating the Christina Applegate comedy series Samatha Who? for ABC. Todd has won a Writers Guild Award for his work on Ugly Betty and has been nominated for an Emmy, Writers Guild Award and Golden Globe for This Is Us.

Actor Ramírez, who will headline the series, is currently starring in Netflix’s Yes Day, and recently starred in HBO’s The Undoing. The actor will soon embark on production on Borderlands, in addition to Disney’s Jungle Cruise and Universal’s The 355.

