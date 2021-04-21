Olivia Colman in negotiations to join Marvel’s Secret Invasion

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning British star Olivia Colman is in negotiations to join Marvel’s next series, Secret Invasion.

Though plot details are under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will focus on Samuel L Jackson’s secret agent Nick Fury and a character from the shape-shifting alien race called Skrulls (played by Ben Mendelsohn). As of now, no details are available about the role Colman will play in the series.

One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir is said to play the villain in the upcoming series. Kyle Bradstreet, who worked on the thriller series Mr. Robot, is writing and executive producing the series with a shoot planned in the UK and Europe later this year.

Colman, who won an Oscar for her work in The Favourite, more recently starred as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown. She is nominated this year for the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in The Father.