Emilia Clarke in talks for new Marvel project

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is reportedly in talks to join Marvel’s upcoming series Secret Invasion. The news comes just a day after Oscar-winner Olivia Colman was said to be in negotiations.

The Disney Plus original series will also feature Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. According to Variety, Jackson will reprise his role of Nick Fury in the series while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in Captain Marvel. Ben-Adir will reportedly play the role of the main antagonist.

The series will revolve around a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce. Kevin Feige’s unit is producing the series for the streamer, as it does all other MCU titles, including WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.