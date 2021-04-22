Netflix renews Ginny and Georgia for season 2

By Express News Service

Netflix’s rom-com series Ginny and Georgia has been officially renewed for a second season. Starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in the titular roles, season 1 premiered on Netflix on February 24, 2021. The cast also includes Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Alblack.

Ginny and Georgia tells the tale of Ginny Miller, an angsty and awkward teenager who often feels more mature than her thirty-year-old mother Georgia Miller.

After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England to provide a ‘normal life’ to her family. However, Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life.