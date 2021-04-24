STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Captain America 4' in the works

The fourth 'Captain America' is likely to continue to Wilson's story though there is no official update on the casting.

Published: 24th April 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans as Captain America. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Captain America 4" is moving forward at Marvel Studios with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series writer Malcolm Spellman attached to pen the script.

Spellman, who was the head writer and creator of the Disney+ and Marvel's series, will write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the same show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers' character in all the three films but at the end of the "Avengers: Endgame", he retired and handed his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in the series along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier.

The fourth "Captain America" is likely to continue to Wilson's story though there is no official update on the casting.

No director is attached, and Evans' involvement/return remains unconfirmed.

Marvel was tight-lipped as usual, THR said.

"Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has earned strong critical and fan reaction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Captain America Marvel Studios Captain America 4
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp