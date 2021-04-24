STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'It will be bonkers': Netflix show 'You' showrunner gives update on release date of season 3

Showrunner Sera Gamble revealed how the pandemic impacted filming on the new episodes, which finished up this week.

Published: 24th April 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Netflix series 'You'

Poster of Netflix series 'You' (Photo | Netflix)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Good news for all the 'You' fans! Joe Goldberg is getting ready to make a creepy comeback as the Netflix series will return to the streamer later this year.

As per E! News, recently, Netflix executives shared that they expect new episodes of the popular drama to arrive before the end of 2021.

On Friday, showrunner Sera Gamble offered a few more details on Twitter. She revealed that it was the last day of shooting season three, and she had some serious and rightfully earned bragging to do about how well the production handled the pandemic, with not a single outbreak or positive case on set.

She wrote in the first tweet, "Today is our last day of shooting season 3 of #YouNetflix. Can I brag to you for a hot second?"

Gamble revealed how the pandemic impacted filming on the new episodes, which finished up this week.

"We had zero on-set positive COVID tests through a significant and scary surge here in LA. And haven't had one since. Because every single member of cast & crew worked very hard to take care of each other during a time that's stressful, in a situation that's tough to control," she added in a subsequent tweet.

"I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone's creativity, resilience and kindness. I mean, I knew our team was tough and good at their jobs, but holy s**t" did everyone show up for each other," she further said.

The TV creator also gave fans a little preview of what is to come in season three.

"Also, the episodes are f---ing bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That's all I'll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season," she added.

The Netflix series was a huge success in its first two seasons, partially due to the sinister yet somewhat likeable protagonist named Joe Goldberg played by actor Penn Badgley.

'You' season three will have Badgley return as Goldberg and actor Victoria Pedretti as his girlfriend, Love Quinn. Towards the end of the second season, viewers saw Joe and Love moving to the California suburbs after Quinn confirmed that she was expecting their child. Although, season two ended with a hint of a new character's entry which has been a talking point among fans.

The third season also has some new faces coming on board including Shalita Grant, Travis VanWinkle and Scott Speedman. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix YOU Joe Goldberg
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp