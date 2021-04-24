Russell Crowe to play Zeus in 'Thor 4'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Russell Crowe will be part of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth instalment in the Thor series. Now, the actor has revealed that he will be playing Zeus in the film.

Speaking on the Australian radio show, JOY Breakfast with The Murphys, the Unhinged-actor said, “I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. It’s my last day of ‘Zeus-ing’ about, and I’m gonna enjoy it.” Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth in the titular role.

The film also marks the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to the Thor franchise. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.