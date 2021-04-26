STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
93rd Academy Awards: Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya declared as early winners

While Fennell won best original screenplay Oscar for her #MeToo drama 'Promising Young Woman', best adapted screenplay Academy Award went to Christopher Hampton.

Published: 26th April 2021 07:25 AM

Emerald Fennell (L) and Daniel Kaluuya

Emerald Fennell (L) and Daniel Kaluuya. (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell, "Another Round" and Daniel Kaluuya were the early winners at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Fennell won best original screenplay Oscar for her #MeToo drama "Promising Young Woman", while best adapted screenplay Academy Award went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for their Anthony Hopkins-Olivia Colman-starrer "The Father".

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor Oscar for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah". "Another Round" from Denmark won the Oscar for best international feature film. The film is directed by Thomas Vinterburg and stars Mads Mikkelson.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" won makeup and hairstyling, and costume design Oscars.

