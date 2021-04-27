STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
93rd Academy Awards: Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Though Hopkins was not available during the event, the actor posted a video message later to acknowledge the award and thank the Academy.

Published: 27th April 2021

Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The 93rd Academy Awards was held late Sunday evening in the US, and Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar in the Best Actor category for his performance in The Father.

The news came as a surprise for many, as late actor Chadwick Boseman was expected to win the award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Though Hopkins was not available during the event, the actor posted a video message later to acknowledge the award and thank the Academy.

“Here I am in my homeland in Wales, and at 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t. I am really grateful to the Academy and thank you. I feel very privileged and honoured,” he said in the video.

