Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr celebrate second anniversary of 'Avengers: Endgame'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr took to their social media pages to celebrate the second anniversary of "Avengers: Endgame", the final chapter of their mega hit movie.

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, took to Instagram to look back at the historic film that led to major changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Can't believe it's been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame," Ruffalo wrote on Monday on Instagram, posting a photo of him with costars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

"Love you all 3000," he wrote, referring to the emotional and now viral dialogue, first said by Downey Jr's Tony Stark.

Downey Jr started the MCU with his role as the genius billionaire Stark/ Iron Man.

The actor also looked back at the film that marked the end of his character's journey.

"Cannot believe it's been two years since Endgame.#LoveYouAll3000," he wrote.

Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, shared behind-the-scene pictures of the cast from the film, which released on April 26.

"2 years since the release of Endgame.Which theater did you see it in for the first time?" they asked on Instagram.

Many actors have continued their journey forward in MCU on television with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starring in "WandaVision" and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier".