STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix’s 'You' season 3 wrapped up

The production of 'You' third season began in February 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 27th April 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'You'.

A still from 'You'.

By Express News Service

The filming of Netflix’s popular thriller You has officially been wrapped for season 3. The first season of the show premiered in 2018, and the second season came out in 2019.

The production of the third season began in February 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You’s official Twitter handle announced the wrapping up of productions with a picture of lead actor Penn Badgley in a chair and a caption stating, “Don’t worry, we have eyes on Joe at all times.”

Sera Gamble, the creator of the series, also shared the news on Twitter. She added that the filming went ahead during the “significant and scary surge” of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles at the start of the year and that the team had “zero on-set positive COVID tests.”

“I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone’s creativity, resilience and kindness. All the way up the Warner/Netflix ladder and in every product ion department ,” she wrote.

Gamble also teased about the upcoming series, writing, “The episodes are bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.”

Based on novels by Caroline Kepnes, You delves into the mind of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his sinister obsession with a woman (Elizabeth Lail’s Beck) who does not know what has she has got herself into.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
You You Season 3 Netflix
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp