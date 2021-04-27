Netflix’s 'You' season 3 wrapped up

By Express News Service

The filming of Netflix’s popular thriller You has officially been wrapped for season 3. The first season of the show premiered in 2018, and the second season came out in 2019.

The production of the third season began in February 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You’s official Twitter handle announced the wrapping up of productions with a picture of lead actor Penn Badgley in a chair and a caption stating, “Don’t worry, we have eyes on Joe at all times.”

Sera Gamble, the creator of the series, also shared the news on Twitter. She added that the filming went ahead during the “significant and scary surge” of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles at the start of the year and that the team had “zero on-set positive COVID tests.”

“I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone’s creativity, resilience and kindness. All the way up the Warner/Netflix ladder and in every product ion department ,” she wrote.

Gamble also teased about the upcoming series, writing, “The episodes are bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.”

Based on novels by Caroline Kepnes, You delves into the mind of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his sinister obsession with a woman (Elizabeth Lail’s Beck) who does not know what has she has got herself into.