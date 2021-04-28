STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patrick Dempsey talks of being back on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Patrick Dempsey reunites with the love of his life, Dr. Meredith Grey, essayed by Ellen Pompeo.

Published: 28th April 2021

Hollywood actor Patrick Dempsey

Hollywood actor Patrick Dempsey (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Patrick Dempsey has returned to "Grey's Anatomy" in the current season of the series. Dempsey is popular as Dr Derek Shepherd in the show.

The actor reunites with the love of his life, Dr. Meredith Grey, essayed by Ellen Pompeo. Meredith dreams of her wedding with Derek on the beach.

"I thought it was a beautiful way to close it. The intention was to really give people some hope because they are such an iconic couple. We've lost so many people this year, the thought that we'd have angels hovering around us taking care of us is a good message to send out in such a bleak world that we're living in. So, for all of us, it was a beautiful ending to this story. I'm so grateful that I did it and happy that the fans really loved it," Dempsey said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Through the sequence, they also stressed upon the importance of wearing a mask in today's times.

"We all cried at the beginning and we hugged each other. It was really for us to get the message out there to wear a mask, take care of yourself. Ellen and I were like, 'What can we do together to make some impact here?' That was in the spring around this time last year. It just was a positive action that reverberates into more positive action," he said in an interview with Variety.

