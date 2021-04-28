STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Kissing Booth 3' to hit Netflix on August 11

Directed by Vince Marcello, 'The Kissing Booth 3' was shot back-to-back with 'The Kissing Booth 2' in 2019.

Published: 28th April 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

'The Kissing Booth 3' to hit the streaming platform on August 11.

By Express News Service

In a new video released by Netflix to promote its slate of summer releases, Joey King and Joel Courtney appeared as their characters from the teenage-romance series The Kissing Booth to reveal the release date of the third installment.

The Kissing Booth 3 is set to hit the streaming platform on August 11. Directed by Vince Marcello, the film was shot back-to-back with The Kissing Booth 2 in 2019.

The third film is based on an original screenplay by Michael Jordan, Vince Marcello, and Jay S. Arnold.

