Gossip Girl reboot to premiere on HBO Max

By Express News Service

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is aiming for a premiere in July. The reboot, described as a “continuation” of the original series, will take place in a post-pandemic world where everyone has been vaccinated and things have returned to normalcy in New York City.

The series was announced in July 2019, introducing an entirely new band of Gossip Girls who will navigate the Upper East Side’s vicious social circle. However, with the advent of technology, the reboot will show them contending with the prominence of social media and smartphones.

Though most of the original creative team are back, special appearances by the original cast are said to be off the table. The makers have, however, confirmed their existence within the reboot’s universe. The cast of the reboot include Laura Benanti, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, and Jordan Alexander in the cast.

Josh Safran, who penned and produced the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take. Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role.

The Gossip Girl reboot is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios. The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick.

