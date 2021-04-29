STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gossip Girl reboot to premiere on HBO Max

The series was announced in July 2019, introducing an entirely new band of Gossip Girls who will navigate the Upper East Side’s vicious social circle.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is aiming for a premiere in July. The reboot, described as a “continuation” of the original series, will take place in a post-pandemic world where everyone has been vaccinated and things have returned to normalcy in New York City.

The series was announced in July 2019, introducing an entirely new band of Gossip Girls who will navigate the Upper East Side’s vicious social circle. However, with the advent of technology, the reboot will show them contending with the prominence of social media and smartphones.

Though most of the original creative team are back, special appearances by the original cast are said to be off the table. The makers have, however, confirmed their existence within the reboot’s universe.  The cast of the reboot include Laura Benanti, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, and Jordan Alexander in the cast.

Josh Safran, who penned and produced the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take.  Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role. 

The Gossip Girl reboot is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios. The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp