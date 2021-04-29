Tamlyn Tomita to headline indie drama feature Whose Child

By Express News Service

Actor Tamlyn Tomita, who reprised her role as Kumiko from Karate Kid Part 2 in the Cobra Kai series, has landed an independent feature titled Whose Child. Whose Child, a socially conscious film about undetected domestic child abuse, is set to be helmed by director Roxy Shih. The project hails from producers Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren under their The Ninth House banner.

According to Deadline, Tomita is all set to play the role of Sallie, a compassionate, gentle yet strong-willed attorney who takes on the child abuse case pro-bono for the greater good of a broken criminal court system.

Whose Child follows a woman (Anna Schafer), who works in public relations at a children’s hospital. She gets her life turned around when she is assigned to be a caretaker for a young boy named Billy, who is in a coma, barely holding on to life. Things change when she realises that the incident is a case of undetected domestic abuse.

