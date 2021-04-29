STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tamlyn Tomita to headline indie drama feature Whose Child

Actor Tamlyn Tomita, who reprised her role as Kumiko from Karate Kid Part 2 in the Cobra Kai series, has landed an independent feature titled Whose Child.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Tamlyn Tomita, who reprised her role as Kumiko from Karate Kid Part 2 in the Cobra Kai series, has landed an independent feature titled Whose Child. Whose Child, a socially conscious film about undetected domestic child abuse, is set to be helmed by director Roxy Shih. The project hails from producers Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren under their The Ninth House banner.

The actress is known for her roles in The Joy Luck
Club, Berlin Station, The Good Doctor, Star Trek:
Picard  and The Day After Tomorrow

According to Deadline, Tomita is all set to play the role of Sallie, a compassionate, gentle yet strong-willed attorney who takes on the child abuse case pro-bono for the greater good of a broken criminal court system.

Whose Child follows a woman (Anna Schafer), who works in public relations at a children’s hospital. She gets her life turned around when she is assigned to be a caretaker for a young boy named Billy, who is in a coma, barely holding on to life. Things change when she realises that the incident is a case of undetected domestic abuse.

Tomita is known for featuring in The Joy Luck Club, Come See The Paradise, and The Day After Tomorrow. Her TV credits include Berlin Station, The Good Doctor, and Star Trek: Picard.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp