Thuso Mbedu joins Viola Davis in historical film

The Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu will star in TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King opposite Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis. 

Published: 29th April 2021 11:01 PM

By Express News Service

The Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu will star in TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King opposite Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful state in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Viola Davis

According to Deadline, the story will follow Nanisca, General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

The film has a script by Dana Stevens with Cathy Schulman producing it through her Welle Entertainment along with Davis and Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing the project for TriStar Pictures. Notably, Viola Davis was nominated for this year’s Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
 

