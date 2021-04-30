Invincible renewed for two more seasons

By Express News Service

The superhero animated series Invincible has been renewed for two more seasons at Amazon.

With the finale of the first season premiering today, the announcement was made on Twitter by comic book writer and creator Robert Kirkman, alongside actor Steven Yeun. Yeun voices the show’s main character.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Along with Yeun and Simmons, the voice cast also includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, and more.

Invincible is produced by Skybound.