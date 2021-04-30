STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Selena Gomez dishes on her mental health struggles as she launches new initiative

Gomez said that the campaign is "close to her heart" because she knows "first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age."

Published: 30th April 2021 11:55 AM

Selena Gomez (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Selena Gomez recently announced the launch of her beauty brand's new initiative called '#MentalHealth101 for Rare Impact'. The singer also opened up on her mental health struggles, as she talked of her new campaign.

The 28-year-old songstress took to Instagram and shared a post on her mental health struggles. She wrote, "If I had learned about my mental health earlier on--been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects--my journey could have looked very different."

More than that, Selena said she believes "the world needs to know that mental health matters."

"It's just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions," added the 'Wolves' songstress

According to E!News, the 'Spring Breakers' actor then addressed her millions of followers, writing, "For anyone who is hurting right now, I hope you know that you are not alone. I'm a believer in seeking help. Getting support and educating myself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours too."

Through her 'Mental Health 101' campaign, Selena said she hopes to provide "stepping stones" for those who wish to better understand their mental health.

As reported by E!News, the 'It Ain't Me' crooner has been hard at work in all areas of her career. From music to makeup to acting, the Hollywood starlet has been booked and busy for the past few months.

Most recently, the star shared she's "back to work" with a chic blonde hairstyle and posted a picture to Instagram. She didn't disclose what the project is, but fans speculated it's a new movie or she's back in the kitchen for her HBO Max cooking show, 'Selena + Chef'.

Selena is also appearing in the Hulu series, 'Only Murders in the Building', and a sequel to her popular 'Transylvania' movie franchise. 

