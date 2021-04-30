Toni Collette to star in HBO Max’s limited series The Staircase

By Express News Service

Toni Collette is all set to star alongside Colin Firth in HBO Max’s upcoming limited series The Staircase.

According to Variety, the eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001.

Though Michael claimed that she died after falling down the stairs at their home, the police suspected that he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident. The Staircase is written and executively produced by showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. Campos will also direct six of the eight episodes. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.

Collette is known for films such as The Sixth Sense, Knives Out, Hereditary, Little Miss Sunshine and so on. In TV, she recently appeared in Netflix’s Unbelievable and will star in the streamer’s upcoming drama Pieces of Her. Collette’s latest film, Stowaway, a space drama co-starring Anna Kendrick, is currently streaming on Netflix.