STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Natalie Portman quits 'Days Of Abandonment', HBO pulls the plug on TV movie

The project, which was announced in April this year, was based on Italian author Elena Ferrante's 2005 bestselling novel of the same title.

Published: 03rd August 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Natalie Portman has stepped down from 'The Days of Abandonment'.

Natalie Portman has stepped down from 'The Days of Abandonment'. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films' "The Days of Abandonment" due to "unforeseen personal reasons".

The project, which was announced in April this year, was based on Italian author Elena Ferrante's 2005 bestselling novel of the same title.

It was due to begin filming soon in Sydney, Australia.

In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network said they have decided to not move forward with the TV movie.

"Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films' 'Days of Abandonment' prior to the start of filming. Unfortunately, the production will not move forward. We are very sorry we won't be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer/director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work," HBO said in a statement.

The film, which was in pre-production earlier this year, was set to be written and directed by Maggie Betts.

The cast also featured actors Rafi Spall and Mary-Louise Parker.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Natalie Portman HBO The Days of Abandonment Elena Ferrante
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp