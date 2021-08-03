Sylvester Stallone hints at Expendables 4

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone teased the fourth installment of his action film franchise, The Expendables. The Rocky-actor took to Instagram to share a picture of a ring while hinting at Expendables 4. “Just finished designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4. It’s a little heavy, but it’ll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips,” wrote Stallone to his 13.5 million followers.

Directed by Stallone himself, The Expendables was released in 2010 and turned out to be a box office hit. The film spawned two sequels, released in 2012 and 2014, directed by Simon West and Patrick Hughes, respectively. The films have starred several action stars such as Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The fourth film, though, is in the early stages of development and is yet to find a writer or director. However, it is safe to assume that Stallone, who has appeared in all the three films, will be reprising his role in the fourth film.