Netflix's 'Bridgerton' season 2 resumes shooting after COVID-19 shutdown

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s.

Published: 04th August 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from Netflix's Bridgerton

A scene from Netflix's Bridgerton (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Shooting for the second season of the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' has resumed after two abrupt halts due to COVID-19 cases on the sets of the show.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed the news to Variety.

"We are back underway. We had to delay because of COVID, but we're back in it," said the showrunner, who is currently shuttling back and forth between Los Angeles and the London-based set.

"Right now I'm in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great," the showrunner added.

The romantic period drama was shut down indefinitely in mid-July following a second confirmed case. At the time, Netflix declined to comment on whether the two cases were among members of the cast or crew but confirmed that both persons went into isolation.

'Bridgerton' was one of the several high-profile projects shooting in the UK to be struck by the virus in the last few weeks. 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' being another notable victim.

News of the resumption will come as a sigh of relief to the 'Bridgerton' fans who were beginning to wonder whether they might have to wait a little longer than expected for the return of the 'Bridgerton' clan's marital antics.

The upcoming season of the show, based on the second novel in Julia Quinn's series, is set to focus on the family's eldest son Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a suitable partner.

"We pick up Anthony after we've seen what he's been through with his mistress. He's thinking, 'Was that love?' Some would call it that, others would not. We're exploring those concepts of duty and honour once again," teased Van Dusen.

After breaking Netflix viewership records, the pressure on Van Dusen, who is passing the showrunner baton on to Jess Brownell for seasons three and four, and the folks behind the Shondaland show to deliver another stellar season is mounting. However, Van Dusen welcomed the extra scrutiny.

"There's always been a pressure with this show from the beginning, being inspired by these beloved novels with fans who are so passionate and feel so strongly about these characters and these stories," he said.

He added, "There's always been a healthy pressure there, I welcome it and I say keep the pressure on. It worked for the first season, and I hope people love this season and beyond as much as they did the first."

The first season was a breakout hit, becoming Netflix's most-viewed series ever, and also scored 12 Emmy nominations last month, including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Rege-Jean Page.

The Netflix series has already been renewed through season four, so there's plenty of your period soapy obsession to come. But because each season will be inspired by a different book in the series, that means the focus on each Bridgerton child will change.

The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

The first season of 'Bridgerton' is available to watch on Netflix.

