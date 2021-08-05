Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon team up for 'Your Place or Mine'

By Express News Service

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are set to join forces for a romantic comedy titled, Your Place Or Mine. The film, which is currently in works at Netflix, will mark the directorial debut of screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, whose writing credits include The Devil Wears Prada, We Bought a Zoo, 27 Dresses, Annie, and Cruella.

Your Place or Mine follows two best friends on opposite coasts who see their whole lives change when they swap homes for a week. Netflix is yet to announce the release date of the film.

Your Place or Mine will mark Kutcher’s full-fledged starring role in a feature after Jobs in 2013. He was most recently seen in the comedy-drama series, The Ranch, which ended in 2020, and will also be seen in Vengeance, directed by BJ Novak. On the other hand, Witherspoon has Where the Crawdads Sing and Legally Blonde 3 in her upcoming slate of releases.