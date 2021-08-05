STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kendall Jenner gets sued by Italian brand for breach of modelling contract

Kendall, who was the world's highest-paid model in 2018 with USD 22.5 million in annual earnings, has not yet addressed the allegations.

Published: 05th August 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kendall Jenner (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American model and media personality Kendall Jenner has been sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for breach of contract, an allegation her model management company has denied.

According to E! News, in a legal complaint filed at a New York City court on Monday, the Italian company accused the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star of breaching the terms of a modelling contract by failing to appear at the second of two planned photoshoots, for which she was to be paid a total of USD 1.5 million, plus a 20 per cent service fee.

Kendall, who was the world's highest-paid model in 2018 with USD 22.5 million in annual earnings, has not yet addressed the allegations, but her model management company, issued a statement denying the company's claims.

In the lawsuit, the complaint says Liu Jo has already paid USD 1.35 million to Jenner for services covered by the 2019 contract, stating that the company tried to re-schedule the second photoshoot multiple times but obtained no response from Jenner.

The second shoot was set to take place in London in March 2020, but the COVID pandemic prohibited her from travelling. Liu Jo said it later also failed to obtain a refund of its payments to the model. The lawsuit states, both the parties agreed to postpone the shoot to the fall but did not confirm a new date.

Kendall allegedly eventually "ceased responding to Liu Jo" until the company "informed her that it considered her in breach of the contract and that, therefore, the contract was terminated, according to the documents. Liu Jo also claimed that it filed the complaint after "having no success in obtaining a refund" the supermodel allegedly owed.

A spokesperson from Kenal's management company, The Society Management, told E! News, "This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfil an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic."

The spokesperson further stated that "Jenner has willingly offered to complete services honouring her commitments."

In its lawsuit, Liu Jo said that after Kendall proposed to postpone the shoot to October. The company later learned the model "would be travelling to Italy in September 2020 to perform a photoshoot for a different designer."

The complaint included a link to a news outlet article that contained photos of the model that showed her arriving at a Versace shoot late that month. This year, Kendall appeared in ads for the luxury brand.

After Kendall allegedly "continued to fail to respond to urgent requests and communications relating to the logistics" of the proposed mid-October photoshoot, Liu Jo told her "she was in breach of her obligations under the agreement" and two days later, Kendall told the fashion corporation she was not in breach of the deal and that it was "impossible" for her to travel to Italy that fall, according to the complaint.

In its filing, the company says that according to the terms of their contract, at least its first and second payments to the model should be refunded, as Kendal didn't attend the second photoshoot and, the group alleges, it could also not be rescheduled to a mutually convenient date.

As per E! News, the company is seeking at least USD 1.8 million in damages, as the lawsuit states that "Due to Ms Jenner's refusal to negotiate in good faith, Liu Jo was forced to find replacement models and restructure its entire Spring/Summer 2021 photoshoot, at great expense to Liu Jo." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendall Jenner Liu Jo breach of contract
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp