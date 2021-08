'Physical' renewed for season two at Apple TV Plus

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rose Byrne-starrer series "Physical" has scored a second season order from Apple.

The renewal comes ahead of the dark comedy's season one finale, which will debut on Apple TV Plus on Friday, the streamer said in a press release.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, "Physical" follows Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly.

But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see.

She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image.

That is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

The show has been created by Annie Weisman.

"We couldn't be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman's singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story.

And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance," said Michelle Lee, director of Domestic Programming at Apple TV Plus.

"We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can't wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila's journey towards personal empowerment," she added.

"Physical" also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend.

The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios.

Weisman, who has written and executive produced the series, also serves as showrunner.

It is directed by Craig Gillespie and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Byrne.