STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The Weeknd's new music video for 'Take My Breath' pulled from IMAX screenings over epilepsy concerns

The Grammy-award-winning singer has been teasing his new song without an official release date for the last week.

Published: 05th August 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

The Weeknd

The Weeknd (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter The Weeknd might have hoped to surprise his fans with a big-screen release of his new music video for 'Take My Breath', but safety concerns for viewers with epilepsy got the project pulled.

The Grammy-award-winning singer has been teasing his new song without an official release date for the last week.

The song 'Take My Breath'-- which has been previewed in an Olympics ad and on social media this week, was scheduled to air in Imax theatres before 'Suicide Squad' this week but has been pulled by IMAX on the belief that the light and strobe effects in the video have the potential to be dangerous to those watching with epilepsy and who might be prone to seizures.

For the unversed, in an interview with Variety in May, The Weeknd dropped a hint as to what his next album will be like saying, "If the last record is the after-hours of the night, then the dawn is coming."

He also teased the upcoming song on Monday morning on his social media handles, with the sneak peek video titled 'The Dawn Is Coming', accompanied by a trippy visual of a sunset.

The clip was instrumental; incorporating The Weeknd's melodic vocalizing until the very end, when "Take my breath" flashes out.

AS per Variety, on Monday night, more of 'Take My Breath' was unveiled through an Olympics promo for the Team USA Women's Track and Field team. The singer shared the clip on Twitter, which featured athletes Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "8.6.21 new single," in the caption.

The song, the first leading up to the singer's follow-up to his record-breaking 'After Hours' album, will be released on Friday at 12 am ET on YouTube and other platforms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
weeknd tae my breath
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp