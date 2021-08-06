STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood celebrities laud women's hockey team's performance at Olympics

The Indian women's hockey team made history by qualifying for their first Olympic semi-final but they lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a nail-biting match.

Published: 06th August 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

India players celebrate a goal by Vandana Katariya against Britain during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India players celebrate a goal by Vandana Katariya against Britain during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hindi film personalities Shah Rukh Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Rahul Dholakia on Friday, August 6, 2021, lauded the Indian women's hockey team for their inspiring performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Khan said even though the loss is heartbreaking, it's still a big achievement for the nation.

"Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women's Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory," he wrote.

Actor-politician Matondkar said she salutes the journey of women's hockey team.

"Proud of each one you. Salute to your journey. You all are great inspiration n hope each daughter of India and their parents #TeamIndia," she tweeted.

Dholakia said the team stands as a winner for him.

"Winners for me ! Well played! Sporting! You were fabulous in the field ! #IndianwomenHockeyTeam #IndiaAtTokyo2020," he said.

Actor Sagarika Ghagte, who played the role of a hockey player in "Chak De! India", said the biggest victory was their unflinching fight against Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off match.

"What a spectacular game. You girls are just unreal and to have the whole nation wake up and watch you play against Great Britain and fight hard is the biggest victory for all of us #soproud #womenshockeyindia," she wrote.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah thanked the team for a thrilling match.

"Bravo to the Indian Women's hockey team !! It's ok !! Thank you for the thrilling matches & there's much to look forward to from Indian Hockey. We'll be cheering y'all soon in your next tournament #ind #Cheer4Indiia #Olympics," Devaiah said.

