Danny Glover, Richard Grieco join 'Paper Empire'

By Express News Service

Actors Danny Glover and Richard Grieco are the latest additions to the cast of Paper Empire, a new series from Robert Gillings. Glover and Grieco join the previously announced cast members such as Wesley Snipes, Denise Richards, Robert Davi, Steve Guttenberg, Michael Nouri, Robert Knepper, and Anne Archer.

The series reportedly follows Laurence Fintch, to be played by Davi, of Fintch Wealth Management Services, who becomes one of the greatest financial fraudsters by using his "Digital Limbo" cryptocurrency blockchain technology.

After an FBI pursuit, Fintch is taken into custody and ends up behind bars but hatches a plan for a daring breakout to redefine the digital world. Gillings’ directorial credits include American Fright Fest and The Kings of Brooklyn.