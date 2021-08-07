Jacob Batalon to lead 'Reginald the Vampire'

By Express News Service

Jacob Batalon, best-known for playing Ned Leeds in the latest Spider-Man films, is set to star in Reginald the Vampire, a series adaptation of the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B Truant. The show, which is currently in development at Syfy has received a 10-episode order.

Reginald the Vampire reportedly tells the story of the titular character, Reginald Baskin, played by Batalon, who is accidentally introduced to a world of vampires and emerges as an unlikely hero who has overcome several hindrances in his life — the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chief who is after his life. Eventually, Reginald learns that he has a few underlying special powers to bolster him in overcoming the challenges.

The show will be scripted by Harley Peyton, known for Twin Peaks, who will also executive produce the show and serve as a showrunner. Meanwhile, Batalon’s other acting credits include Every Day, The True Don Quixote, Blood Fest, and Let It Snow.