Neil Patrick Harris joins Darren Star’s 'Uncoupled'

Actor Neil Patrick Harris is set to play the lead in Emily in Paris creator Darren Star’s upcoming Netflix comedy series Uncoupled. The story revolves around Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband ghosts him and walks out of the 17-year-old relationship.

“Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares ‘losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City,” the plotline reads.

Harris will also be serving as executive producer on the show along with Star and Jeffrey Richman.

The show produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media will start shooting in New York later this year.

Harris, who rose to fame for playing Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, has the fourth instalment of Matrix, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and 8-bit Christmas in various stages of production.