Release date of Halle Berry’s directorial debut 'Bruised' out 

Bruised, which marks the directorial debut of Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry, is headed to Netflix.

The film is a sports drama set in the world of Mixed Martial Arts and also stars Berry as a fighter

By Express News Service

Bruised, which marks the directorial debut of Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry, is headed to Netflix. The film is a sports drama set in the world of Mixed Martial Arts and also stars Berry as a fighter who has to face a rising star in the field, while also dealing with the return of her six-year-old son. The film will hit the streaming platform on November 24.

An elated Berry took to Twitter to announce the release date. “After 3 years in the making, I am thrilled to finally announce Bruised is coming to Netflix globally on November 24,” she wrote while sharing a working still from the film’s set. She added, “This project is so special to me, not only because it’s my directorial debut, but because the fight game, especially MMA, is a sport that I absolutely love and a genre that has always been winning. Everyone loves to root for the underdog, as we’ve all been there. Thank you UFC and Invicta FC for all of your support.”

In addition to Berry, the cast also includes Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Valentina Shevchenko. Berry was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and she has Moonfall and the sci-fi film, The Mothership in her upcoming slate of releases.
 

