Amid COVID concerns, 2021 Emmy Awards will have limited red carpet

On-site media, crew, and vendors will be required to show proof of vaccination to be admitted, and they must also test negative for the coronavirus.

Published: 08th August 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:40 AM

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards is going to look different amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to People magazine, the Television Academy, on Friday, announced in a press release that this year's ceremony will limit the number of those allowed on the red carpet when the event airs next month on September 19.

The organization said, "Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year's 73rd Emmy Awards.

They also noted that "there will be a very limited red carpet for talent arrivals," with only around a dozen media outlets allowed.

Similarly, the Academy also said that they have partnered with CBS to create a virtual media centre, as opposed to traditional on-site media coverage, which "will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced."

Meanwhile, preparations are still being made for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, though the Academy confirmed there will not be a red carpet at any of those three shows, which will take place across the weekend of September 10 and 11.

Last month, the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced during a live, virtual event streamed on the Television Academy's website. Cedric the Entertainer was announced as this year's Emmys host.

As per People Magazine, the 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

