Restraining order granted to 'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman against model accusing rape

Kinnaman said the two had a 'brief romantic relationship' in late 2018 that encompassed two consensual encounters.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Joel Kinnaman, a cast member in 'The Suicide Squad,' poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Joel Kinnaman, a cast member in 'The Suicide Squad,' poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman has been granted a temporary restraining order against model Bella Davis. Kinnaman had alleged that she tried to "extort money" from him and threatened physical harm to his family.

According to Variety, Davis, a Swedish-Jamaican model whose real name is Gabriella Magnusson, had accused Kinnaman of raping her in 2018, in New York, while she was intoxicated, the actor stated.

Kinnaman said the two had a "brief romantic relationship" in late 2018 that encompassed two consensual encounters. The actor, who lives in Los Angeles, posted a long statement on social media on Friday asserting that Davis has made "daily threats of physical harm" against him and his family.

She has now been ordered not to contact Kinnaman and to stay 100 yards away from the actor, his home, cars and other property.

Kinnaman alleged that Davis had vowed to smear him in public "with fabricated, vile rumours unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections" and other assistance including another USD 400,000 for an apartment, a Sports Illustrated photoshoot and a verified Instagram page.

The restraining order granted on Friday to Kinnaman asserted that Davis "appears to be obsessed with (Kinnaman) and needs to be restrained from further harassing, threatening or contacting him."

Patricia Glaser and Adam Pines from Glaser Weil are representing the Swedish-American actor who has been a rising star since he gained fame playing a street-savvy cop in the 2011-2014 AMC crime drama series 'The Killing'.

Early Saturday, Davis had posted a stream of Instagram messages addressing her allegations. Some featured screenshots of text messages exchanged with 'Joel Agent', who she identified as manager Orlando John, that made reference to a plan and the two lawyers.

Davis wrote, "Why did Joel Kinnaman agent pay for my lawyer and my lawyer refused to go with the deal they wanted. They wanted me to be silent. But let the true come out."

As per Variety, the restraining order petition stated that John met with Davis and her brother in Sweden on July 25. When he arrived, Davis' brother, who was unnamed in the order "was carrying a rifle and had a hostile demeanour."

Davis expressed other threats against Kinnaman, including her claim that she had spoken to such notables as Chris Brown, LeBron James and and Lil Wayne who were "allegedly available to harm him on (Davis') behalf," according to the order.

On Instagram, Davis posted audio of her discussing the situation with Kinnaman in Swedish via Zoom. Kinnaman, in his statement, said the two had a lengthy call in which "she more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual," Davis asserted that he "begged for forgiveness."

"I talked to Joel Kinnaman's agent yesterday so how scared can Joel be (if anyone is scared of anyone it's me after what he done) let's just see in court! I Said I choosing to go to the cops that's why they making things up. And can all newspaper stop posting him like his Obama. When truth comes out y'all will be ashamed," Davis captioned a screenshot with Kinnaman's agent.

In his statement, Kinnaman said that Davis' "threats of violence against me and my family have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order."

The conflict between Davis and Kinnaman erupted in the public eye on Friday, just as his highly anticipated Warner Bros. movie 'The Suicide Squad' arrived in theatres and on HBO Max.

