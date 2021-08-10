Chris Estrada’s comedy series This Fool  in development

By Express News Service

Hulu has announced that a comedy series titled This Fool is in development. The series is said to be inspired by the life of comedian Chris Estrada. Estrada, who features as one of the comedians in Comedy Central Up Comedians in 2019, will star in and write the show. The story revolves around Julio Lopez (Estrada), whose kind-hearted temperament leads him to go out of his way to help those he encounters.

Based on the life of Estrada, the half-hour comedy will explore Lopez’s work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit, and his mission to get past his codependency problems with his family while he navigates his middle-class life in Los Angeles.

This is the latest addition to Hulu’s list of original scripted comedies like Only Murders in the Building, How I Met Your Father, and Life & Beth. Estrada will executive produce the series along with Corporate Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson, with Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff also executive producing.