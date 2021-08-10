STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chris Estrada’s comedy series This Fool  in development

Hulu has announced that a comedy series titled This Fool is in development.

Published: 10th August 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

comedian chris estrada

Comedian Chris Estrada (Photo | chrisestradacomedy.com)

By Express News Service

Hulu has announced that a comedy series titled This Fool is in development. The series is said to be inspired by the life of comedian Chris Estrada. Estrada, who features as one of the comedians in Comedy Central Up Comedians in 2019, will star in and write the show. The story revolves around Julio Lopez (Estrada), whose kind-hearted temperament leads him to go out of his way to help those he encounters.

Based on the life of Estrada, the half-hour comedy will explore Lopez’s work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit, and his mission to get past his codependency problems with his family while he navigates his middle-class life in Los Angeles.

This is the latest addition to Hulu’s list of original scripted comedies like Only Murders in the Building, How I Met Your Father, and Life & Beth. Estrada will executive produce the series along with Corporate Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson, with Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff also executive producing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hulu This Fool Chris Estrada
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp