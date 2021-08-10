Dan Levy to star in and co-write comedy series Standing By for Hulu

By Express News Service

Schitt’s Creek-fame Dany Levy is all set to star in and co-write an animated comedy series titled Standing By for Hulu. Levy will write alongside writer-director Ally Pankiw, with whom he previously worked on the third season of Schitt’s Creek.

The two will also executive produce the show. Standing By is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels. They begin to learn more from the dysfunctional humans they are in charge of protecting, and also from each other.

Levy will voice a character called Carey, a newly deceased, cynical spotter to the group who had a lonely, isolated life in New York City.Following the enormous success of Schitt’s Creek, Levy starred in Hulu’s Happiest Season, opposite Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Pankiw is known for writing NBC’s comedy pilot Someone Out There. She also directed the first season of Netflix’s Feel Good.