Jennifer Lawrence in talks for a biopic on Sue Mengers 

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly in talks to star as Sue Mengers in a film based on the life of the popular talent agent. According to reports, filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, best known for directing This Must Be The Place, The Great Beauty, Rio, I Love You, and The Consequences of Love, is in talks to helm the project.

Mengers is considered a disrupter in the field of talent management, which was once predominantly populated with male agents. Reports also suggest that Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo, and John Logan have scripted the film, while Apple is likely to back the project.

Lawrence, on the other hand, also has the science fiction black comedy, Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay and co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Morgan, and Jonah Hill. She is also set to star in an untitled film directed by Lila Neugebauer.