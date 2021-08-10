STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Judge denies Britney Spears' request to move up hearing to remove father from conservatorship

After the judge's decision, Britney took to Instagram and shared a few posts which hinted at the singer's disappointment over the whole scenario.

Singer Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It seems like luck is not on singer Britney Spears' side as a judge has now denied her attorney's request to expedite her next hearing, regarding the suspension and removal of her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship.

According to Variety, judge Brenda Penny, on Monday, rejected a motion filed by attorney Mathew Rosengart to advance a September 29 hearing to late August.

In his petition, Rosengart had said moving up the hearing would be in the best interest of the pop star. He claimed that Britney's father is "dissipating" her multi-million fortune and has exerted "absolutely microscopic control" over her life.

"A conservatorship should be a last resort, designed to benefit the conservatee rather than a mechanism designed to serve as a tool for the enrichment of third parties," Rosengart's filing stated last week.

In one of the posts, we can see her male fan holding up a pink #FreeBritney flag in the front of a home.

"My flag up over the American flag? I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation, but let me clarify..you only know half of it !!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post ...I mean if you really think about it... with what I've been through I believe I been way too cautious ! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day..," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears told the court that his daughter is "mentally sick" and could be subject to involuntary psychiatric hospitalization.

Britney was placed under conservatorship in 2008 after a public breakdown, and a judge then appointed Jamie Spears as both the conservator of her person and the conservator of her estate.

