Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow engaged to actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Published: 10th August 2021 05:27 PM

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker is engaged to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

The model, who said "yes" to Louis, showed off her engagement ring on Instagram on Monday while swimming in a pool.

Meadow could be seen holding up her hand in front of her face, showing off the diamond ring and giggling.

Louis shared Meadow's video on his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of his lady love sitting outside and holding a cigarette with the ring on her finger.

The two confirmed their relationship on Instagram in early July when the actor posted a photo of the two cuddled together on a couch and smiling at each other.

"Best friend," Louis wrote in the caption. Meadow commented on the photo with, "My love."

Meadow also shared a video of herself holding the actor's face on Instagram in mid-July with the caption, "Hi".

As per People magazine, in June, the model made a public appearance at the red carpet premiere of 'F9', the latest installment of the franchise that starred her late father.

She commemorated the 20th anniversary since the franchise first debuted with a movie poster of her father on Instagram.

"20 years... I was 2 years old when the journey began. Blessed to have my fast family by my side. Fast 9 is OUT!" she wrote in the caption.

This November 30 will mark eight years since Paul Walker's death in a tragic car accident. In June, Vin Diesel, who is Meadow's godfather, told Extra Meadow "takes good care of me."

"She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day," he said. "To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."

"I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie," added Diesel.

Of whether Meadow would ever appear in a 'Fast and Furious' film, the actor teased last month on E! News' Daily Pop, "I would not count anything out."

