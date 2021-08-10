STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sima Taparia from Mumbai' to return: Netflix bringing back Emmy-nominated 'Indian Matchmaking'

'Indian Matchmaking' sparked many controversies after its debut. Meanwhile, Sima secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category.

Published: 10th August 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Sima Taparia in the Netflix show 'Indian Matchmaking'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Streaming service Netflix has renewed the Emmy-nominated show 'Indian Matchmaking' for a second season. Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who rose to fame with the series' first season, will return to help people find their perfect matches.

The Netflix show's first season offered an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens.

The 8-episode series based on arrange marriages had a huge ensemble of interesting personalities, starting with everyone's favourite Sima. The famous line from the show, "Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai," had gone viral on social media ever since the show had released.

While people found the show a little regressive, it shed light on the bitter reality which is quite prevalent across India. It is hard to believe that the reality series was not designed as a comedy, with the awkward pauses, choice of music and some of the dialogues that might leave you in splits.

The idea of matching 'kundlis,' finding a girl who has 'fair skin' and a 'good height' or is 'flexible' in nature, and the matchmaker's famous advice - 'you will have to compromise', makes up for most of the show.

The series is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC. Executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley, as per Variety.

The rest of the details regarding the second season of 'Indian Matchmaking' have been kept under wraps.

Netflix is also bringing back two other shows: 'The Circle' and 'The American Barbecue Showdown', according to Variety. The US version of 'The Circle' will return for seasons 4 and 5, and will be hosted by Michelle Buteau.

'The American Barbecue Showdown', a competition to crown America's 'Barbecue Champion', returns for season 2.

