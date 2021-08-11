STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer rumoured to be dating

Aniston and Schwimmer had revealed that they had crushes on each other during the reunion special for their insanely popular show 'Friends'.

Published: 11th August 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON:: There is some exciting news for 'Friends' fans as actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who rose to fame with their undeniable chemistry in the hit sitcom, are rumoured to be dating each other in real life now.

Aniston and Schwimmer had revealed that they had crushes on each other during the reunion special for their insanely popular show 'Friends'. However, they had said then that they didn't act on those feelings.

As per Fox News, Closer Online reported that the two have been spending more time together since 'Friends: The Reunion' was filmed. The outlet also quoted a source saying that thinking about the past rekindled their feelings.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA," a source relayed to Closer on Tuesday.

The insider maintained that Aniston and Schwimmer have "been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing."

The source added, "They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

However, representatives for Schwimmer and Aniston denied the rumours to Fox News on Tuesday evening. Schwimmer admitted he "had a major crush on Jen" during the popular reunion special in May and Aniston told host James Corden "it was reciprocated" during the show's run from 1994 to 2004.

"We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer, who shares a 10-year-old daughter with ex-wife Zoe Buckman, said of his attraction to Aniston.

The 'Morning Show' actor played along and reflected on the frequent flirting the pair engaged in while they acted opposite one another. "I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, it was," Aniston said, "We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

The two played the on-again-off-again couple Rachel Green (Aniston) and Ross Geller (Schwimmer) on 'Friends'. 'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

The reunion special episode, which is available to stream on Zee5 in India, was all about living the aura of the famous sitcom and taking fans on an emotional joyride.

The cast relived the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members even recreated their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Friends David Schwimmer Jennifer Aniston Rachel Green Ross Geller
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp