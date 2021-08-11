STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams to headline 'Take Me Out' television adaptation

Set in the early 2000s, Take Me Out is a story that follows Darren Lemming (Williams), a mixed-race star center fielder for the fictional baseball team Empires.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Jesse Williams (Photo | AP)

Actor Jesse Williams (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out is getting a limited television series adaptation at Anonymous Content, with Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams attached to star.

While Greenberg adapts his play for the small screen, the series will be directed by Scott Ellis. Set in the early 2000s, Take Me Out is a story that follows Darren Lemming (Williams), a mixed-race star center fielder for the fictional baseball team Empires.

Darren decides to come out of the closet about his sexuality, however, it sparks controversy and soul searching for American’s favorite pastime, revealing long-held, unspoken prejudices both on and off the field. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to confront the reality of being a gay person of color within the framework of a classic American institution. As the Empires team rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

Notably, the play is also getting a Broadway revival, with Williams headlining and Ellis directing. The revival play, which also stars  Patrick J Adams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, is set to begin at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater in Spring 2022. The original play premiered at The Public Theater in 2002 before making its way to Broadway. It was shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize and won the Tony Award for Best Play. Director Ellis is known for directing episodes of shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Modern Family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jesse Williams
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp