STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Knuckles first appeared as an antagonist in 1994's "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" before befriending Sonic and his ally Tails and becoming a protagonist in his own right in 1995's "Sonic & Knuckles".

Published: 11th August 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Idris Elba

Hollywood actor Idris Elba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Suicide Squad" star Idris Elba has boarded the cast of the upcoming animation film "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" in which he will voice the fan-favourite character Knuckles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as the title character with Jeff Fowler returning to direct.

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore and Jim Carrey also voice star in the sequel to the 2020 film.

Knuckles first appeared as an antagonist in 1994's "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" before befriending Sonic and his ally Tails and becoming a protagonist in his own right in 1995's "Sonic & Knuckles".

Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington have penned the script for "Sonic 2", from a story by Casey and Miller.

Neal H Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno are attached to produce the film.

Executive producers are Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales and Tim Miller.

Paramount Pictures will release the film on April 8, 2022.

The first "Sonic" was a box office success that raked in USD 319.7 million globally upon its opening in February 2020, making it one of the final blockbusters to be released before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idris Elba Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic and Knuckles Ben Schwartz Jeff Fowler Jim Carrey
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp