STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

John Lithgow boards Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The previously announced cast members are Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

Published: 11th August 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Two-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran star will play the role of a prosecutor in the Apple Studios project, The film explores the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation during the 1920s America.

ALSO READ: Brendan Fraser boards cast of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The previously announced members are Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

The screenplay was penned by Eric Roth and Scorsese, who also directs and serves as producer alongside Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Appian Way Productions founded by DiCaprio.

Lithgow was recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the HBO series "Perry Mason".

He will next be seen in the Showtime revival series "Dexter: New Blood".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martin Scorcese Killers of the Flower Moon John Lithgow Robert De Niro Leonardo DiCaprio Brendan Fraser
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp