Daniel Sunjata joins Michelle Monaghan in Netflix’s Echoes

By Express News Service

Actor Daniel Sunjata has been roped in to star opposite Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller limited series Echoes. Echoes follows identical twins Leni and Gina, played by Monaghan, who carry a dangerous secret that they have secretly swapped lives since they were children, which culminated into a double life as adults. The twins share their two homes, two partners and a child, but their lives are thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Though identical, Gina and Leni are unique in their own way. Leni is the sister that is content to stay home, marry her childhood sweetheart, raise her daughter and help run a horse farm where everyone lives together, rooted in their long shared history.

Meanwhile, Gina is a rebellious sister who turned her back on all that and escaped to Los Angeles where she rose to quick fame writing about a darker undertow that informed her Southern childhood. Sunjata will play Gina’s husband, Charlie Davenport, while Bomer will play Leni’s husband, Jack Beck.

Echoes is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Runaways). The limited series, which will comprise of seven episodes, hails from Endemol Shine Banks Australia and is executive produced by Imogen Banks. The show also has Vanessa Gazy serving as executive producer and writer.

Sunjata will next be seen in Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost. His feature credits include The Dark Knight Rises, Ghosts of a Girlfriend’s Past and The Devil Wears Prada. Notably, he was a part of the original Broadway cast of Take Me Out, which garnered him a Tony nomination.

