Director Walter Hill casts Rachel Brosnahan in Western

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actor Rachel Brosnahan will star opposite Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe in Walter Hill’s upcoming western film Dead For A Dollar. Also written by Hill, Dead for a Dollar will follow a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) who runs into Dafoe’s character, a sworn enemy, professional gambler and an outlaw that he had sent to prison years before, while on a mission to find and return the wife (Brosnahan) of a successful businessman who is being held hostage in Mexico.

The feature will be produced by Berry Meyerowitz, Neil Dunn, Carolyn McMaster, Kirk D’Amico and Jeremy Wall. Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Waltz, Lawrence Mortorff, and Alex Habrich will executive produce.

Brosnahan recently starred in Amazon’s I’m Your Woman. Her other feature credits include Beautiful Creatures, The Finest Hour, The Courier, Spies in Disguise, and Patriots Day. Her TV credits include House of Cards, Manhattan and The Black List.