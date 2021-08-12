STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Hanks' son Chet stands by his anti-vaccine remarks

But according to Chet Hanks, he doesn't want to take advantage of the free vaccine currently available to individuals over 12 years old.

Published: 12th August 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Chet Hanks between Tom Hanks (left) and his wife. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks recently double-downed on his stance that the COVID-19 vaccine isn't for him.

On Wednesday, Chet took to his Instagram account and spoke about his past remarks surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm going to keep this real simple for you guys, real simple," he told his followers.

"Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I'm not going to get the vaccine...I have the right to not get that s--t. I wanted to, but my immune system said it's good. It doesn't need to be tampered with. It said it's good," he added in the video.

Chet continued speaking about the vaccine calling it an "experimental government injection".

Chet said, "Let's be real. 99 per cent of you mother--kers wouldn't use a shampoo that isn't FDA approved, but you're willing to get some experimental government injection."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. In addition, the government agency said millions of people in the United States have received the shot "under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history," reported E! News.

But according to Chet, he doesn't want to take advantage of the free vaccine currently available to individuals over 12 years old.

"There's more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you. If the aliens are out there, I'm ready for you to come get me. Let's get the f--k out of here or am I going to need my vaccine papers," he said.

This comes after he posted a video on August 10 speaking about the vaccine. Chet shared in the video that he's tired of wearing masks during the pandemic and even told fans to get over "COVID-19".

He started the clip with a positive tone by saying that he supports the vaccine.

"I've been on the fence about this for a while, that's why I never spoke on it. But with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. It's really important that we all do this," he said in the clip.

After a few seconds, he changed his statement and stated that he won't be taking the vaccine and termed it as a simple flu.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. I never had COVID. Y'all ain't sticking me with that motherfu--ing needle. It's the motherfu--ing flu. Get over it, okay? If you're sick, stay inside. Okay, why we working around y'all? If you're in danger, stay your ass inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherfu--ing mask," Chet added.

However, his comments did not sit well with social media users, who slammed the actor-musician for his anti-vaccine stance.

Back in March 2020, Chet's parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia. The actor was filming an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic when he began experiencing symptoms.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Tom shared on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

As the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States, health experts like Dr Anthony Fauci are urging those eligible to get vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Tom Hanks Chet Hanks
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp